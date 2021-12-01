Steven Gerrard update hands West Brom blow concerning potential January Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a big fan of in-demand forward Keinan Davis and his departure seems unlikely despite recent links to West Bromwich Albion, according to The Athletic.

Davis was reportedly targetted by both Nottingham Forest and Stoke City in the summer, while there have been suggestions he is on Albion’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old could help to solve Valerien Ismael’s striker problems but it seems as though prizing him away from Villa may be tough after the change in management.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that Gerrard, who took charge at Villa Park last month, is understood to be a big fan of the striker and considered signing him while Rangers boss.

It is said his departure seems unlikely as Davis has risen up the pecking order to be the backup striker due to Danny Ings’ injury and is expected to be named in the squad for the Premier League game against Manchester City this evening.

The report claims that the forward is highly sought after but that Villa no longer consider him a development player.

The forward missed the first few months of the season but has made just one appearance for the senior side in 2021/22.

The Verdict

This is a blow to the hopes of West Brom and any of the other EFL clubs that might’ve been interested in signing Davis in January.

There were suggestions a few months ago that he would be allowed to leave as long as Villa’s other attackers stayed fit but with Ings sidelined currently and the 23-year-old seemingly back in from the cold under Gerrard.

Albion need to solve their striker problem and the pace and power that Davis offers could’ve suited Ismael’s system but it seems it may be tough to prize him away.

You feel that as he is no longer considered a development player, Villa won’t want to loan him out again and it may have to be a permanent move.