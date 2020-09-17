Steven Gerrard responds when asked about EFL player links to Rangers

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Rangers are in the market for new players at the moment but would not be drawn on names after being asked about Daniel Johnson, as quoted by Lancashire Live.

The Gers have been linked, in recent days, with a move for the Preston midfielder as they look to add to their squad and challenge for the title in Scotland.

Indeed, Johnson could potentially be a good signing with him having a keen eye for goal from midfield but Preston so far appear to have been firm in saying that their players will not be leaving on the cheap.

Gerrard, then, was asked about the Johnson rumours and had this to say:

“None (news on Johnson), no. I won’t mention any of the targets we are pursuing because I don’t think that would be right or respectful.

“So I won’t be mentioning any names in here today.

“But again I’ll say we are looking to add to the squad.”

The Verdict

It’s pretty coy from the Rangers manager but that is to be expected at this time of the year with so many rumours and so much speculation doing the rounds right now.

The Gers have plenty of good players in their squad and are looking to win the title at long last in Scotland but the best teams do not rest on their laurels so it makes sense that they are continuing to look for signings.

Whether Johnson is one or not, remains to be seen.