Steven Gerrard outlines plans for Aston Villa duo that will impact Preston & Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard plans to assess Cameron Archer and Keinan Davis in pre-season after their productive loan spells in the Championship.

Target man Davis linked up with Nottingham Forest in the window window and he has excelled for Steve Cooper’s side, scoring five goals in 15 games to help them in their promotion push, although he will miss the run-in due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Archer has joined Preston on loan, with the striker also starring in the second tier, hitting seven goals in 17 games.

Therefore, both clubs want to bring their respective players back next season, but, speaking to the Mirror, Gerrard made it clear he will use pre-season to check the pair close up.

“I want more forward options in the No.9 position, if you like, so we’ll analyse Cam in pre-season and we’ll make the decision from there. He’s a big, bright prospect here. Ryan’s done a good job with him.

“Preston have given him a really good opportunity but everyone wants Cam Archer and everyone wants Keinan Davis. Good players cost an awful lot of money.”

The verdict

This is totally understandable from Gerrard because both are good players and the whole purpose of the loan is for the youngsters to develop with a view of breaking into the first team in the future.

So, all connected to Villa will be delighted at how Archer and Davis have performed, even if it’s unfortunate that the latter is now injured.

It will then be down to the players to prove to Gerrard that they warrant a chance with the Villa squad next season when they return in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.