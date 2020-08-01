Steven Gerrard opens up on future of Rangers player amid Blackburn, Stoke and Middlesbrough interest

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested that Jordan Jones could still remain at Ibrox this summer and compete for a place in the side, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

Blackburn, Stoke and Middlesbrough have all been linked with a potential move for the winger this summer, with Rangers having reportedly made the decision that Jones could leave the club despite having only signed him from Kilmarnock in 2019.

Jones only made 14 appearances for Rangers under Gerrard last season, and Stoke manager Michael O’Neill worked with him whilst in charge of the Northern Ireland national team and he could help add some extra wide depth for the Potters, while both Middlesbrough and Blackburn could do with also adding to their attacking options.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, though, Gerrard suggested that Rangers have not yet made the decision to allow Jones to leave the club and insisted that the winger could still yet have a role to play, despite the fact the club are looking to add to their attacking options.

He said: “I am looking to strengthen in the forward area, but in terms of Jordan he has come back, trained hard and been focused.

“I don’t know where that noise has come from, but it certainly hasn’t come from our side.

“Jordan just needs to keep his head down and keep on working hard. What will be, will be.”

The verdict

This will be something of a blow to the hopes of all three of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Stoke of bringing Jones to the Championship this summer, but with Rangers still looking to invest in their squad and the winger having yet to really nail down a starting position at Ibrox there is still a good chance he will depart.

This could therefore well be a transfer saga that plays out for a while over the next few weeks and months, and all three of the clubs interested in Jones must avoid putting all their focus on convincing Rangers to part company with him as that could risk losing out on other potential targets.

You feel Stoke could be decently placed to sign him given O’Neill’s prior connection to him, although Blackburn did finish a lot higher in the table last term and in Neil Warnock Middlesbrough have a manager who might be able to convince potential new arrivals that Boro are heading back in the right direction.