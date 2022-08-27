Steven Gerrard opens up on Aston Villa’s failed transfer swoop for Watford man

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard revealed that something was ‘not right’ with their pursuit of Ismaila Sarr, which is why they didn’t sign the Watford man.

The Senegal international has enjoyed a decent start to the season for the Hornets, scoring one goal and registering one assist in three games, with injury meaning he missed out the past three fixtures.

And, it had appeared as though Sarr had played his last game for Watford when Villa agreed a fee for the attacker earlier in the window. However, the move fell through and Gerrard discussed the deal when speaking to The Athletic.

“What I can say is if there is something not right, not just in this instance but with any player we are looking at, it has to feel right in every area. If it is not, we won’t go there.”

It has since been reported that Sarr could agree a new contract at Vicarage Road and he is back in contention to feature after overcoming injury when they take on QPR this afternoon.

The verdict

This is a deal that looked very likely at one stage but it wasn’t to be and you can be sure that Watford fans are delighted by that.

Sarr is going to have a big role to play in Watford’s promotion hopes, so the supporters and Rob Edwards will be hoping that he remains at the club beyond the deadline.

As for Villa, Gerrard’s comments indicate this is not a move they will revisit in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.