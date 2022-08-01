Steven Gerrard makes transfer call on Aston Villa man amid Preston, West Brom & Watford interest among others

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Cameron Archer will be part of the Aston Villa first-team squad this season, ending the hopes of the many Championship clubs that wanted the striker on loan.

The England U21 international spent the second half of the previous campaign with Preston, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances and impressing with his all-round game.

Therefore, Ryan Lowe was desperate to bring the player back, whilst the likes of West Brom, Sunderland and Watford had also been credited with an interest in Archer.

However, Gerrard made it clear that he wanted to assess the 20-year-old in pre-season and he has now told reporter Rob Scanlon that the academy graduate is going to be involved with the group moving forward.

“We’ve made a decision with Cameron Archer that he’ll be staying in the door. He will be part of the first team group and he needs to be ready when called upon to contribute to the team.”

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are the two senior options ahead of Archer in the pecking order at Villa Park.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a blow for all the Championship clubs that were keen, because it would have been a brilliant signing for whichever club had brought him in.

He proved during his time with Preston that he is a lethal finisher and over a full campaign the youngster could have easily become the 20-goal a season man that so many crave.

But, it’s not to be, with Gerrard clearly rating Archer and it will be interesting to see how this season plays out for the forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.