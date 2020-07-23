Steven Gerrard makes managerial decision amid interest from EFL club

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly turned down the opportunity to become the new Bristol City manager according to Bristol Live.

The Robins are searching for a new manager after parting company with Lee Johnson earlier this season after a poor run of results.

Gerrard is in his first managerial spell in football, and guided Rangers to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this term.

Off-the-field events led to this year’s league campaign being concluded on a PPG (points per game) basis, as arch rivals Celtic won yet another league title.

Bristol City are believed to be in talks with former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton over him potentially becoming their new boss after Gerrard turned down the job at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City finished 12th in the Championship table after a 1-1 draw with Preston North End in their final match of this year’s league campaign.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for the Robins, as they look to make a managerial appointment as swiftly as possible.

Do you know what shirt number these Bristol City players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Dan Bentley wear? 1 13 33 18

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear he’s turned down their offer.

Bristol City are a club that are in a good position in the Championship, and I think they’ve got the makings of a squad that can challenge for a top-six finish next season.

Gerrard has impressed me in his first season in management with Rangers though, and he clearly wants to further his career in management with the Scottish giants.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him being tempted with a move to English football in the near future though if the right offer comes in.