Steven Gerrard makes decision on Rangers future after approach from Championship club

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly knocked back an approach from Championshpi side Birmingham City to become their new manager according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the Gers boss is keen to remain with Rangers, and win his first trophy with the club next season, as they look to. challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers finished second in the league this season, and they were unable to top Neil Lennon’s side winning yet another league title at Celtic Park.

The Blues are searching for a new manager, after it was revealed that Pep Clotet will leave his role in charge of the Championship strugglers at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Birmingham are currently sat 16th in the second tier standings, and are without a win in their last six league matches, which will make for frustrating reading for thew club’s supporters.

Clotet’s side did pick up a valuable point against promotion-chasing West Brom last weekend though, and will be hoping they can find a much-needed three points on Saturday, when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City.

The Verdict:

He’s definitely made the right call here.

Even though I expect to see Gerrard managing in English football in the future, the Birmingham job won’t have been one that appealed to him.

He’s building a long-term project with Rangers, and Birmingham are a club that have struggled for a number of seasons in the Championship now.

If he can continue to impress in his first managerial spell with Rangers, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gerrard attracting interest from Premier League clubs later down the line.