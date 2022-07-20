Steven Gerrard gives update on duo amid previous Preston and Blackburn links

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has given an update on both Cameron Archer and Tim Iroegbunam which may interest the likes of Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

The Villans have some top young players coming through, as they always have seemed to, and both Archer and Iroegbunam look as though they are towards the top of the list in terms of players that could end up featuring in the first team.

It remains to be seen, though, how Gerrard and co. look to bring them through and, that said, a loan deal for them this summer may be an avenue they consider.

Indeed, Preston have been linked with Archer and Blackburn have been linked with Iroegbunam this summer, but both sides might be left empty handed in these particular situations judging by comments from Gerrard.

Quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Gerrard said after Villa won 1-0 v Brisbane Roar:

“Tim played with discipline, I was delighted with Tim. He’s really given me something to think about, whether to keep him in or not. But I’ll make a decision extremely late on that but, if I was under pressure now, he’d be staying in.

“Cam showed everything that Cam’s about, movement, quality, could have a hat-trick but for a few good blocks but, again with Cam, if you don’t let me leave the room and I’d have to make a decision now, he’d be staying in the door.”

The Verdict

Time will tell exactly as to what Villa do but it is clear that both players have given Gerrard something to think about, and that is all they can do.

Of course, loan moves away could be good for them as well but if they are good enough already to challenge for first-team football at Villa Park, then maybe it makes sense to keep them around.

Gerrard will be watching what they do closely in the next couple of weeks, then, as that will likely help him shape his decision.