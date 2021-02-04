Steven Gerrard explains reason for delay behind inbound Rangers signing from EFL

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has explained why he is happy for incoming Gers signing Nnamdi Ofoborh to head on loan to Wycombe rather than arrive at Ibrox before the summer.

The Gers have been flying this season in the Scottish Premiership and it really is a matter of when and not if they win the title, breaking Celtic’s run of league wins at long last.

Even so, Steven Gerrard looked to add to his squad where he could in the winter market with some new faces arriving, whilst a pre-contract agreement was sorted for Ofoborh to join in the summer from Bournemouth.

Indeed, the Gers opted against paying a fee to bring him in six months early and he has embarked on a loan to Wycombe Wanderers – a situation that Gerrard is pleased with.

Quoted by the Glasgow Times, the Ibrox boss said:

“In the midfield area, we are fighting for numbers right now so there wasn’t really a rush or need to push that one through.

“But I’m really pleased he has gone to Wycombe to play games. He wasn’t getting much game time at Bournemouth so there was a slight concern that he might have missed half a season when he joined up with us in the summer.

“So for him to go to Wycombe, he will be in a better place when he comes. He’s another talent we are really looking forward to working with.”

The Verdict

It’s a situation that should work out for all involved.

Once the agreement was made it was likely the player wouldn’t feature for Bournemouth whilst it is obvious that Gerrard feels, just yet, the player wouldn’t have played much for Rangers this season either.

He needs minutes to keep match fit, however, so moving to Wycombe where he should feature regularly will help out massively.