Steven Gerrard confirms Rangers player’s departure is edging closer amid EFL interest

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Greg Docherty has been given permission to go and speak to Hull City, with his future at Rangers looking uncertain.

Docherty’s future at Ibrox is up in the air with the SPFL campaign now underway, with a move away looking likely.

The 23-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan with Hibernian, scoring three goals in eight games for Hibs during a brief spell with the club.

Now, Docherty has been given permission to go and speak to Hull City, amid a potential switch to the KCOM Stadium.

As per BT Sport, Gerrard said: “Hull are in for Greg Docherty so he has had permission to speak to them. We have had some interest from Hibs in Ross McCrorie. Those talks are ongoing.

“But Ross and Greg will not be going on loan. They have been on two loans. They have done that road. If we get bids that we like, that are good enough and big enough, we will consider them. But they won’t be going on loan.”

Grant McCann will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer, with the Tigers looking to bounce back and win promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Scot would add depth to their central midfield, with the likes of Jackson Irvine and Marcus Maddison leaving at the end of the season.

The Verdict

Docherty is a good player who has made a positive impact in England before with Shrewsbury Town.

He’s at a good age and he’s a techinically-gifted player, and he will now want to be playing week in, week out wherever he next moves to.

Hull are a club that is hurting and will be desperate to get back to the Championship as soon as possible, and Docherty would be a shrewd addition.