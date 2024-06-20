Highlights Experienced Steven Fletcher's new contract extension is seen as a smart move by Wrexham to provide a goal threat and mentor young players.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham recently announced that veteran striker Steven Fletcher had signed a one-year contract extension at The Racecourse as Phil Parkinson starts building a side to take on League One.

The 37-year-old joined the Red Dragons after they won promotion to League Two last summer, and he acquitted himself well, usually from the bench, scoring eight goals in 34 appearances for the club as they made it back-to-back promotions.

Given his age, Fletcher can't be expected to start every game anymore, but he could provide the club with a genuine goal-threat from the bench, and with a wealth of experience both in the English system and abroad, you can see why he's been given a new deal.

Fletcher showed what he's capable of in a rare start when he scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Barrow back in January, and the former Scotland international certainly knows where the back of the net is, despite his age.

Steven Fletcher's new contract deemed a good decision

Our Wrexham fan pundit, Liam Grice, believes it was a smart move by the club to give Fletcher a new contract, with the striker able to provide cover for star player Paul Mullin, and as he can help develop some of the young players at the club.

Speaking to Football League World, Liam said: "The idea to give Steven Fletcher another year on his contract, I can only see that as a positive really.

"He adds a lot of experience in the ranks as we go up the league to a new division, and he knows how to score goals albeit he is a lot older than when he last played in there, but just the experience he has to help guide the likes of Bickerstaff, who is a young striker coming through and to help Paul Mullin with the step-up and level and any other forwards that come through as well.

"As well as the rest of the squad really, all the other youngsters coming through or are in the squad, so his experience would be invaluable as we look to progress in League One."

Steven Fletcher's experience will be invaluable next season

As mentioned above, Fletcher has a wealth of experience in the English game, and that will be useful for the Wrexham squad with a lot of players who have never played at this level before.

Young strikers like Jake Bickerstaff will benefit from Fletcher's presence around the place, and while he's still got a job to do on the pitch, Fletcher will almost be like a mentor to some players at the club.

Steven Fletcher's 2023/24 League 2 season - Fotmob Appearances 33 Minutes played 1,149 Goals 8 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 59.3% Chances created 19 Dribble success 50.0% Touches in opposition box 89 Duels won 49.7% Aerial duels won 53.8%

The Scotsman knows he won't be a regular starter, but seems happy enough with his role from the bench, and it seemed a no-brainer not to give him another year at The Racecourse, as that sort of experience isn't easy to replace.

Ultimately, despite his age, Fletcher is a player who has scored 53 goals in the Premier League, and being able to bring someone like that off the bench when they're in need of a goal will be hugely beneficial for Wrexham, and would allow Mullin a rest in what's set to be a long, arduous campaign.

It was a smart move by Parkinson to ensure Fletcher remained at the club, and the former Scotland international will be looking to pay back that trust.