Steven Fletcher reveals role of former Sheffield Wednesday teammate in Stoke City move

New Stoke City signing Steven Fletcher has revealed that former Sheffield Wednesday teammate Morgan Fox played a big part in his decision to join the Potters.

Fletcher and Fox both left the Owls as free agents earlier this summer and have signed with Championship rivals Stoke.

The 33-year-old’s arrival was announced two days ago and he’s revealed in an interview on the club website that Fox played a role in his decision to join the club.

He explained: “I know quite a few of the lads. I was in a car school with Morgan Fox for three years so I’ve come down and joined him again!”

“I spoke to Foxy before he even signed when obviously I knew he had interest here, and them also after he signed.

“When he told me what the lads were like and the club was like it was a no brainer for me straight away.”

The Scotsman added that discussions with manager Michael O’Neill also played a part in his move to Stoke.

He said: “I spoke to manager about a month ago. We had a good conversation and once I walked out I knew I would really love to work with him.”

Fletcher fired in 13 goals despite being hampered by injuries last term and strengthens an already impressive striking unit at the Bet365 Stadium.

O’Neill already has Benik Afobe, Tyrese Campbell, Sam Vokes, and Lee Gregory available to him.

The Northern Irishman took charge of the Potters back in November, so this is his first summer transfer window at the club.

Did these 12 ex-Stoke City players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Marc Wilson? Yes No

The Verdict

This is an interesting bit of insight from Fletcher but hardly a surprise.

Having played with Fox for a significant period time at Wednesday, it appears he trusts the 33-year-old’s judgement.

In Fox and Fletcher, Stoke have made two very sound signings and brought two tried and tested Championship performers to the club.

It’s a class bit of business for them but will likely frustrate Wednesday fans, with two of their most reliable players from last term reuniting for the Potters.