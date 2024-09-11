This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Every club has a former player that would fit perfectly in the current system. Burnley would welcome former Belgian midfielder, Steven Defour, back to Turf Moor with open arms, for example.

After a new era under Scott Parker is well underway, the Burnley boss' system is beginning to gel.

Their aggressive attacking style has seen them score ten goals in their opening four Championship games, and that tally will be sure to exceed dizzy heights. Someone who'd fit the bill for Parker's side is Defour.

Defour played at Turf Moor for three seasons following his move from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2016.

He joined the Clarets for a reported fee of £7.5 million, and although only 58 appearances came over his three years, he grabbed the Clarets faithful's attention.

Defour would be an "absolute dream" at Burnley

FLW's Burnley fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, has insisted that if the former Belgium international was still at the peak of his game, he would flourish under Parker's tactics.

"I think one player that would fit perfectly into our system for Parker would be Defour," Rogers told FLW.

"He had a torrid time with injury throughout his career, especially with Burnley, but, when he played in our team, he was magic.

"His ball control, positioning on the pitch, his awareness, he had the lot. He was tipped to reach the very top, and even Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign him at Manchester United when he was younger.

"Sadly, injuries just prevented him from making that move, but when he came into midfield for Burnley, he lit up the place, he got bums off seats.

"He'd turn players inside out, chip keepers, strike the ball from the edge of the box, spray it about for fun, and I think a player like him in our system where it is quite aggressive in attack.

"He'd suit it perfectly, like I said, his awareness and positioning, to see the picture and play the killer pass to the right player at the right time. He'd be an absolute dream in this system.

"He only played a handful of games, but it's safe to say he's a fan favourite."

Defour was extremely unlucky in Burnley spell

The Belgian left the Clarets in 2019 to return to his home country in a free move to Antwerp.

Defour was a shining light when he played under Sean Dyche at the peak of his career, following successful spells elsewhere, including the likes of Porto.

But injuries were a major burden for the now 36-year-old, whose time at Turf Moor came to an abrupt end after a knee injury sidelined him in early 2018.

The midfielder revealed to Belgian outlet, Het Laatste Nieuws in 2019, how hard it was to cope with his situation: "The last two years I have been lying awake a lot.

"With that cartilage, they said I would be out for five, six months. It took eight months before I played again.

"You will always be able to feel pain again, they told me afterwards. And then there was that calf injury.

"Again I heard it was going to take five months, but that also took longer. Then you sometimes wonder if it will work."

Defour showed signs of greatness

Despite his sheer lack of luck in the injury department, the Belgian expressed his ability on the pitch when given the chance.

His main moment came under the lights on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

With the Clarets 1-0 up, the Belgian curled a sensational free kick past David De Gea to double Burnley's lead.

Although they eventually drew the game, Clarets fans will remember that moment for a long time.

Brief appearances in the 2017/18 season helped Burnley to a seventh placed finish, gaining entry into the qualification stages of the Europa League.

Steven Defour's 2017/18 Premier League statistics, as per FotMob Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 83.8% Accurate long balls 68 Dribble success % 81.2%

A limited career at Burnley, but a joy to watch.

Despite Parker's array of central-midfield options, the Belgian in his prime would be a welcome addition.