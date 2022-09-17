Steven Benda issues message to Swansea City supporters following victory against Hull

Swansea City shot-stopper Steven Benda has taken to Twitter to celebrate his side’s clean sheet as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hull City, taking a much-needed three points in the early kick-off.

Coming into this clash, the Swans were sitting in the relegation zone and were in desperate need of getting something from the game with Middlesbrough, who are currently in the bottom three, coming up against Rotherham United this evening as heavy favourites at the Riverside.

And they managed to get the job done comfortably in the end, with Ryan Manning’s volley just after the hour mark settling nerves.

26 Swansea City trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1922 1932 1942

The Irishman’s strike proved to be the catalyst for an enjoyable afternoon for the Swans, with two mistakes from the Tigers’ centre-back Tobias Figueiredo being capitalised on by the hosts as Luke Cundle and Joel Piroe got themselves on the scoresheet.

This result leaves Hull boss Shota Arveladze under serious pressure with his side now in danger of falling into the drop zone – but this may end up being an even bigger result for the Swans who had lost in stoppage time against Sheffield United in midweek.

That Reda Khadra strike was a heartbreaker for the Welsh outfit – but Benda and his backline managed to win a deserved clean sheet this time as they managed to shut out prolific scorer Oscar Estupinan.

Celebrating the win, the shot-stopper posted: “Good win and another clean sheet.”

The Verdict:

This was a much-needed victory because they had to go into this international break on a positive note and the only negative is the fact there are no games coming up for the Swans for a couple of weeks.

The clean sheet was just as important – because they have conceded many late goals in recent times and that has been a real blow for the second-tier side – both in terms of morale and picking up points.

It may have been more beneficial for the Welsh side if they had only won 1-0 and had successfully defended a slender lead – but their attackers will benefit from this 3-0 victory and it will only help to increase their confidence.

You have to commend their mental strength because midweek was a real sucker punch – and though many would argue they will come up against much better sides this term – they can only beat what’s in front of them.

At times, they haven’t been as clinical as they should have been so to win by such a comfortable margin will be a boost – and they will be hoping to extend this good feeling throughout the break and beyond.