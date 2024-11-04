Sheffield United are set to be taken over by American businessman Steve Rosen in the next 48 hours.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who believes an announcement could happen in a couple of days, with just EFL approval left to go until he can formally take charge at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have had a number of false dawns in recent years - and Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi previously attempted to take control of United during their last time in the Championship.

This dominated the headlines during the 2022/23 campaign, but Mmobuosi failed to get a deal over the line in the end and this led to current owner Prince Abdullah steering them through the 2023/24 season.

Unfortunately for United, they were unable to be competitive in the Premier League last term and that was a big blow for them, because they had worked so hard and dealt with off-field speculation to get themselves back to the top level.

However, some shrewd investments in the playing squad during the summer were made, despite takeover uncertainty, and these additions have helped them to make a very strong start to the season.

Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare may not have had the perfect start to life at Bramall Lane, but both could be real assets for the remainder of the season and Crystal Palace loan man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is also looking like a good signing, along with goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Cooper was labelled one of the best keepers outside of the top tier during his time at Plymouth Argyle - and he is putting in the performances to prove that - helping his team massively.

They may have started the campaign on -2 points due to an EFL sanction, but they are now competing at the top end of the second tier and look to be strong contenders to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) (As of November 4th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 13 14 29 2 Leeds United 13 14 26 3 Sheffield United 13 10 25

Sheffield United takeover set to be completed

The Blades' takeover is finally set to reach a conclusion, with a £105m deal poised to be completed in the coming days.

According to Nixon, the sale is set to be announced in the next 48 hours, with Rosen ready to take charge.

EFL approval is a hurdle that still needs to be overcome, but they look set to give the green light for the American to take charge, with questions over long-term financing of the club not expected to be a major barrier to the sale being completed.

Sheffield United could benefit from ownership certainty after spending months in limbo

As mentioned above, there have been a couple of false dawns for the Blades and fans will just be keen to see this saga end.

United have enjoyed some decent moments under Prince Abdullah and he won't leave a villain, considering he's leaving the club in a fairly decent position.

However, an ownership change has been on the cards for some time now, and both the manager and the players deserve certainty.

In fairness to the Blades, they have started this season strongly, even with all the off-field noise going on, so full credit to them.

They will now be hoping to enjoy success under Rosen and the key figures he will take with him to Bramall Lane.