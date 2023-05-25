Former Coventry City goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic says if the Sky Blues were promoted, he would accept relegation from the Premier League if it meant the club did not have to struggle again.

Mark Robins' side face Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Sky Blues secured their place in the final with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on aggregate in the semi-finals, with Gustavo Hamer's superb strike in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium last Wednesday night settling the tie.

It continues a remarkable journey for the Sky Blues since Robins' return to the Coventry Building Society Arena for a second spell in charge in March 2017, with the 53-year-old taking the club from League Two to the brink of the Premier League.

If Coventry are victorious on Saturday, it will see the club return to the top flight for the first time since 2001.

Should Coventry accept Premier League relegation if they win promotion?

Ogrizovic is the Sky Blues' record appearance maker having played 601 games in all competitions between 1984 and 2004, while he has also had stints as caretaker, reserve team manager and goalkeeping coach at the club.

Speaking to BoyleSports about the Championship Play Off final odds, Ogrizovic revealed his excitement about the prospect of Premier League football next season, but says he would accept relegation if it meant the club never experience the troubles of recent years again.

"From an ex-players' point of view, from a fans' point of view, I think it's an unbelievable experience for either side, whichever team makes it into the Premier League. It’s an opportunity week in, week out to see the very best teams. Can you believe that if we do win, next year, we'll be entertaining the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United? We’ve not done that for a number of generations," Ogrizovic said.

"From a fans' point of view, I would be saying even if we were up for one year and struggled and went down, it would be great to experience those times.

"The important thing is if Coventry do make it there’s got to be a plan to manage things going forward. You can't do it overnight, you've got to build a solid base. I know fans won’t like me for saying this, but I could actually stomach a year in the Premier League and then relegation, if it meant we never ever had to struggle in that position again."

Will Coventry City beat Luton Town?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

It will be a tough test against Luton, but the likes of Luke McNally, Kyle McFadzean and Callum Doyle are well-equipped to deal with the Hatters' physicality and aerial strength, while Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres will be a significant threat.

Ogrizovic is right that avoiding a repeat of their previous struggles is key for Coventry, but with Robins at the helm and the club under the ownership of Doug King, it seems like better times are ahead for the club.

It will be an excellent story for whoever is victorious in the final given the pair met in League Two just five years ago, but if the Sky Blues can replicate their impressive performance from the semi-finals, they have a strong chance of sealing promotion.