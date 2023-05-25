Steve Ogrizovic has highlighted Coventry City’s strengths ahead of this weekend’s play-off final with Luton Town.

The Sky Blues legend is optimistic that his former side can earn Premier League promotion at Wembley Stadium.

Mark Robins’ side earned their place in the play-off final with a two-legged 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the semi-finals.

Coventry finished fifth in the Championship table, earning plenty of plaudits with their performances along the way.

Can Coventry City earn Premier League promotion?

Speaking to BoyleSports about the Championship Play Off final odds, the 65-year-old has claimed that the teamwork involved in Robins’ side is more important than any individual.

Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have earned a lot of fanfare, standing out as the key talents in the team this campaign.

The former goalkeeper agrees that the duo are the team’s most important figures, but he believes the team wouldn’t be where they are without everyone else also performing at a high level.

“Team unity is their strength,” said Ogrizovic.

“But a lot of Coventry players go under the radar, and you could probably say the same about our opponents Luton.

“Viktor Gyokeres has for me been the standout striker in the league.

“I know he's not scored as many goals as Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough, but the way he leads the line and the improvement he’s made over the years has been incredible, and he deserves that stage.

“We've got a midfield player in Gustavo Hamer, who started the season not very well, but he’s been amazing since then.

“I’m trying to be as unbiased as possible.

“I've not seen a better all-round midfield player than Gus this season.

“He is a terrific talent for those that haven't seen him, his long range passing is incredible.

“He also scores goals from midfield as well.

“So I think both of those players definitely are bound for the Premier League, if not with Coventry with somebody else.

“It goes back to my playing days, and some of the best teams I played in - it’s having round pegs in round holes and that's what this team has got.

“I think there are quite a number of them who would grace the Premier League if we get there.”

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

Luton may come into the game as slight favourites given their better league record over the whole season.

The Hatters are also in great form, losing just one of their last 16 games.

But Coventry have got to the point because they are a good team, and they are hard to beat, so over one game it is impossible to write them off.

Both sides have a great chance at Premier League promotion, and it should be a close contest to decide the winner.