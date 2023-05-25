Former Coventry City goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic says it would be unfair to expect midfielder Kasey Palmer to play a significant part in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town on Saturday.

The Sky Blues set up a meeting with the Hatters at Wembley after a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on aggregate in the semi-finals, with Gustavo Hamer's strike in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium last Wednesday night settling the tie.

Palmer was a regular this season for Mark Robins' side, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions, but he has been sidelined since the end of February with a hamstring injury, which was initially expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has been back in training for the last week and a half, but Robins seemed to suggest he will not be involved this weekend.

"He’s back in training as part of his rehab," Robins told Coventry Live.

Robins confirmed that he will be without striker Tyler Walker for the final, but Hamer will be available after recovering from a knee injury which required an injection to allow him to play against Boro.

What did Steve Ogrizovic say?

Ogrizovic is the Sky Blues' record appearance maker having played 601 appearances in all competitions for the club between 1984 and 2004, while he has also had spells as caretaker, reserve team manager and goalkeeping coach.

Speaking to BoyleSports about the Championship Play Off final odds, Ogrizovic says it is too much of a risk to play Palmer in the final.

"I would be very surprised to see him used this weekend, probably the same as Cauley Woodrow for Luton. It’s not a game to gamble in. There’s enough good players available, fit and in form. It would be unfair on Kasey for him to come back and perform in a one-off game," Ogrizovic said.

Will Kasey Palmer feature against Luton Town?

It is difficult to disagree with Ogrizovic that Palmer should not be involved on Saturday.

While his absence is undoubtedly a blow, the Sky Blues have enough quality available to cause problems for the Hatters, particularly with the likes of Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres up front.

Robins' tactics worked to perfection against Boro in the second leg as he introduced Jamie Allen and Ben Sheaf to the midfield and it would be no surprise to see him name the same team again, although Matt Godden could be recalled to partner Gyokeres.

If the Sky Blues can replicate their outstanding performance they displayed against Boro in the semi-finals, they will have an excellent chance of securing a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.