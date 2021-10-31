Steve Morrison comments on potential future with Cardiff City

Steve Morrison has suggested that he is not worried about his long-term future and whether or not he will be handed the Cardiff City job on a full time basis.

The Bluebirds faced a difficult task in Morrison’s first match as caretaker manager in the Championship, as they made the trip to Stoke City on Saturday. Cardiff were under pressure to try and bring an end to an alarming run of eight straight league defeats that saw Mick McCarthy lose his job.

It looked like Cardiff were going to stretch that dismal run of form to nine matches at Stoke when they went in at half time two goals behind and then conceded a third straight after the re-start. Morrison must have been wondering what on earth he could do to address the situation in his first game.

However, the caretaker manager managed to inspire his side to somehow get themselves back into the game and a remarkable five-minute spell saw them find three quick-fire goals to bring them back on level terms.

In the end, Cardiff managed to take a precious point and put an end to their losing streak. Considering they were three goals behind it will have to be seen as an excellent result for Morrison in his first match.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Morrison suggested that he is not worrying about his future as Cardiff’s potential manager and he is instead focusing on matters within his control, saying: “It’s not my decision ultimately.

“You have a plan in life to be prepared for anything and I have always done that. All I am worried about now is doing this press conference, going to have some food on the coach, driving back and having a day off tomorrow, because it’s been a pretty busy week.

“If I get a phone call on the way home to talk about anything then I’ll have that conversation. But at the moment it’s not something I have to worry about.”

The Verdict

This is exactly the right approach that Morrison should be taking to his Cardiff future. He can not control anything other than what happens on the field for the Bluebirds and how well he prepares his players for the matches that he has to work with them for.

Therefore, it will have been really pleasing for him to see the reaction from his squad who all fought for himself and the rest of the club to fightback from a grim looking picture at Stoke when they were three goals down.

McCarthy landed the job on a longer-term basis after picking up a number of strong results when he took over last term. Therefore, there is hope for Morrison that if he can turn things around on the field then the club’s hierarchy would potentially be prepared to hand him the job.

It would of course be a huge gamble, but Morrison might be able to prove his worth in the coming weeks in the role and put himself in with a shout.