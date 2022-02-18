Steve Morison speaks out on the situation with Max Watters after controversial Cardiff City decision

Steve Morison has confirmed that he held positive clear the air talks with Max Watters.

Watters, 22, was substituted off for Cardiff City after only 37 minutes during the side’s 2-0 win over Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Morison was critical of Watters’ performance, claiming he wasn’t playing well enough to stay on the pitch.

But the coach and his forward have held talks to discuss the incident, which Morison has confirmed went well.

However, Watters won’t feature for the Bluebird this week following an injury during training, much to Morison’s disappointment.

“It was absolutely brilliant! That’s what is frustrating about it, because it went really well,” Morison said of the talks and subsequent injury,” said Morison, via Wales Online.

“We went in as a staff. I had my sports performance coach, who I’ve brought in, come in on it as well to come in at a different angle.

“We spoke about how he was feeling about the situation.

“I respect everyone’s opinion. My eyes were my opinion on Tuesday. Then you go back through it, look at everything and deal with facts and that’s what it all boils down to. Then there’s no grey areas, it’s black and white.

“Once we started off the conversation, we ended the conversation in a completely different way. It was brilliant. He would have been involved this weekend.

“Unless I get told something different when I go into training a bit later then he won’t be available.”

Watters isn’t expected to be out for too long.

The injury occured on Thursday, when he fell awkwardly on his ankle following a challenge for a header during training.

Cardiff won despite the decision to haul off Watters in the first half. Second half goals from Joel Bagan and Mark Harris secured the three points for the Welsh side.

That win took the side to 19th in the Championship table, above Hull City.

Up next for Cardiff is the visit of Blackpool on Saturday.

The Verdict

Morison and Watters had to discuss the elephant in the room that had caused everyone to get talking.

It is good that they feel positive about their talks and that Watters was set to be involved this weekend before his injury.

The timing is quite unfortunate, that Watters will now miss out on an opportunity to bounce back immediately.

However, he will surely be raring to go once he is deemed fit to play again.