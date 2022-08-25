Steve Morison sends brutally honest message to Cardiff City’s strikers

Cardiff City have made a massive 15 signings so far this summer in the hope of pushing further up the league this season.

However, the Bluebirds haven’t made the most groundbreaking start to the campaign having won two, drawn one and lost two of their games so far.

What’s more concerning is that Steve Morison’s side has scored just three goals in five league games with only Preston North End having scored less.

With the transfer window open until the end of the month, Morison still has time to make some final additions to his side and it seems like he could try to do just that as he admitted his currently strike options aren’t impressing him so far.

Talking to the Lancashire Post, the Cardiff boss admitted: “I told them [his strikers] today, I’m fed up with defending you, you’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net – that’s your job.

“You get your moments, you have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“That’s exactly what I told them. But the plus point is we are getting them the chances, they just need to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We keep working and we will keep creating chances for them and hopefully they will start taking them.

“There’s no one else there at the minute. There’s no one else available that can come and do it either.

“Like I’ve said to everyone who has asked me so far, I can’t magic someone out of thin air.”

Whilst the boss is open to adding to his squad, he has made a point that he won’t panic buy either as he said: “What won’t be happening is I won’t be getting in a 32, 33, 34-year-old centre-forward just because it appeases everyone. It has to be the right player, someone who will take us forward and help us progress.

“If that person doesn’t arrive then people better back the people who are here, because that’s all we can do.”

The Verdict:

Despite Cardiff having made a massive number of signings this summer, it doesn’t feel as though they’ve got themselves sorted in front of goal yet which could be worrying.

It’s fair enough that Morison doesn’t want to invest in a striker who isn’t going to be a long term solution for the club but as it stands, if his current options don’t improve their form then it could be a long season for the Bluebirds.

The boss still has some time before the transfer window closes to get some final business done which he will no doubt be looking at but it would be a boost if his side could get on the scoresheet this weekend too as they take on fellow low goal scorers Preston.