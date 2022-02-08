Steve Morison reveals what Rubin Colwill needs to do ‘better’ at Cardiff City

Steve Morison has spoken with Rubin Colwill on what he needs to do to earn more consistent game time.

Colwill, 19, has been in and out of the Cardiff City side this season, appearing 22 times in the Championship with 10 starts.

This has been a breakthrough season for the Wales international. While he earned his debut last season, he has become a much more important player this campaign.

However, he hasn’t quite found himself an ever present member of Morison’s starting side.

The Cardiff boss has explained what Colwill needs to do to earn himself a more consistent spot in the team.

“Rubin Colwill is excellent in that transitional phase when we have the ball,” said Morison, via Wales Online.

“For him to be a top, top player, a regular starter in the Championship, he needs to be better without the ball. It’s very clear.

“He knows that, we know that. Until he gets better without the ball and understands the work you need to put in to give yourself the most opportunities to be able to do what you do going the other way, then he’ll still be an impact [player], like on Sunday.

“He needs to also add to his game assists and key passes.”

Colwill scored in Cardiff’s most recent game, a 3-1 loss to Premier League side Liverpool in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Colwill has also bagged four goals in the Championship this season, but Morison believes he needs to be scoring more regularly to make his way into the side.

Cardiff next face Peterborough United tomorrow evening. This is a crunch clash, as the Sky Blues look to create further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Darren Ferguson’s side are 22nd, nine points behind Cardiff, so a victory would significantly increase the Welsh team’s chances of Championship survival.

The Verdict

At 19, Colwill still has plenty to learn about top level football. Morison is managing his minutes and expectations quite well.

It’s very tempting to throw a promising young player into the team and to keep playing him, but that risks burnout and fatigue.

These comments will encourage Colwill to keep improving and will keep him grounded.

Colwill is going to get plenty more chances before the end of the season and if he can continue to improve then he could earn a bigger presence in the side next season.