Steve Morison reveals honest reason behind surprise decision in victory over Coventry City

Cardiff City ran out as 2-0 winners at home to Coventry City last night, with the Bluebirds securing a fourth league victory in their last five matches.

Second-half strikes from Joel Began and Mark Harris proved to be the difference as Steve Morison’s side jumped up a spot to 19th in the Championship standings.

Starting his third game since returning from his loan spell with MK Dons, Max Watters partnered Isaak Davies up top, however, he did not see much joy from the onset.

Morison opted to bring the 22-year-old off after just 37 minutes, with Jordan Hugill taking his place.

Speaking to Wales Online about his decision to omit the young forward eight minutes before the first half came to an end, Morison said: “I’ve just got to use my words correctly this time or I will get annihilated.

“He just wasn’t good enough.

“Is he upset? Yes. Do I want him to be upset? Yes. Does he need to realise what it takes to be a Championship striker? Yes. Will we go through it with him and talk about it again? Yes.

“You can’t play up front in this team, any team in the Championship, and not have a physical edge to your game. The ball can’t keep coming back.

“Within all that, he could have had two goals. He could have scored a header in the first minute, I thought it was a goal as soon as it went to him. Then when he goes through, I’d already planned to take him off, but then I was like ‘Oh what am I going to do now, he is going to score!’ Because he is a goalscorer.

“But I wanted to rest players. I got away with resting Rallsy (Joe Ralls) for 90 minutes, Tommy (Doyle) for a good 60 minutes, who has never experienced this level of football on a continues path. I wanted to rest Jordan (Hugill) for as much of the game as I could.

“But I think you could see the difference as soon as Jordan come on.”

The verdict

As Morison quite rightly points out, Cardiff improved with Hugill on the pitch, with the ball sticking up top far better.

This will be a huge learning curve for Watters, who is adapting to a different style of football and is also adapting to a better level of football.

Watters undoubtedly has the ability that is required to operate at Championship level, it is now about physically improving and using his body better to protect the ball.

Of course, his immediate response will be one of disappointment, but ultimately, it was a tweak that worked and helped his side earn all three points.