Steve Morison reveals Gareth Bale dialogue pre-Swansea that Cardiff City fans will love

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed that Gareth Bale has told him the Bluebirds must beat Swansea City in the big derby tomorrow.

Even though the two sides have little to play for in terms of their league position, it’s still a huge clash for the support, with the Swans hoping to become the first team to ever do the double in the fixture.

The excitement has been building over the international break, and it’s a game that will have interest from across Wales.

And, it appears that Welsh superstar Bale has made his feelings clear on what he wants to happen, as Morison mischievously told Wales Online about conversations he had with the attacker as the national team trained at Cardiff last week.

“I saw him every day, I said hello to him every day, all he said to me was ‘Make sure you beat Swansea!’”

Morison’s Cardiff side go into the game in good form having picked up ten points in their last four games, and they can leapfrog their bitter rivals with a win tomorrow.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

It’s no secret that Bale is a Cardiff fan, so he may have said this but either way it’s a good way for Morison to wind up the Swansea fans ahead of the derby.

This game is the first that many supporters look for when the fixtures come out and Cardiff know the importance of stopping the visitors doing the double.

So, all eyes will be on the game and you can be sure that Bale will be checking the result as well as we wait to see who gets the bragging rights for this one.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.