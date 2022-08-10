Steve Morison reveals clear transfer stance on Cardiff City man amid Burnley interest

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has insisted that Isaak Davies is currently not for sale.

Davies has emerged as a target for Burnley who opted to submit an offer for him yesterday in an attempt to secure his services.

As per Football Insider, Cardiff rejected a bid believed to be in the region of £2.5m from the Clarets for the forward.

Yet to make an appearance for the Bluebirds this season after suffering an injury setback earlier this year, Davies was powerless to prevent his side from suffering defeat in the League Cup last night at the hands of Portsmouth.

Pompey sealed their place in the second round of this competition thanks to goals from Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis and Colby Bishop.

Cardiff will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Birmingham City in the Championship.

Making reference to Davies, Morison has admitted that the club have indeed rejected an offer for him and are unwilling to sell the forward.

Speaking to Wales Online, Morison said: “Yeah, they made an offer.

“It’s got rejected as he’s not for sale.

“Unless a player comes to me and tells me he doesn’t want to be here and he wants to leave, then we’ll look at the situation.

“But as far as I’m concerned we are not selling our young players for anything.”

The Verdict

Davies is seemingly set to stay at the Cardiff City Stadium for the foreseeable future as he is clearly part of Morison’s plans for the current campaign.

With the forward’s contract set to run until 2025, it is hardly a surprise that Cardiff are in no rush to sell him.

Having recently returned to training, Davies will be looking to build up his fitness in the coming weeks as he aims to put himself in contention for a place in the Bluebirds’ starting eleven.

Directly involved in five goals in the Championship last season, it will be interesting to see whether the Wales Under-21 international will be able to take his game to new heights under the guidance of Morison during the current term.