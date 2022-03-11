Steve Morison reveals Cardiff City’s failed attempt to land Aston Villa transfer agreement

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed the club were interested in signing Cameron Archer.

The Aston Villa forward went on loan in January to Preston North End instead.

Cardiff face Preston this weekend and Morison has taken the opportunity to discuss how the Bluebirds almost signed Archer earlier this year.

The club were in the market for a forward even before the departure of talisman Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth.

Morison also had a lot of praise for Preston boss Ryan Lowe for the job he has done with the Lilywhites.

“Ryan’s done great and they’ve made some good signings,” said Morison, via Wales Online.

“Cameron Archer’s a really good signing. Someone we were interested in as well.

“We had a conversation, like we had to do with all the loan players.

“We had to put presentations together for all of them and we did that for a couple of players at Aston Villa, and they decided to go to other teams.

“That was it. Not really any different to any conversations we’ve had with other players.

“He decided to go to Preston and that’s about it.”

Archer has proven to be a pivotal figure for PNE since joining the club, having netted five times in 10 games with the club.

This will be the third meeting between the sides this season as both look to climb the table going into the final stretch of games this campaign.

Cardiff go into this weekend’s clash sitting in 17th place in the Championship.

Two wins in a row have taken them above the likes of Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Victory this weekend could see them rise above their fierce rivals Swansea City if the Swans lose against Blackpool.

The Verdict

Cardiff have adapted well to losing Moore, who was a key player in the side before his departure.

Shrewd January transfer signings have kept them far away from the relegation battle.

Morison’s latest contract extension has now also given the club a sense of stability going into next season.

Archer would have been a good addition to their side, but it’s clear that the team has been fine without him.