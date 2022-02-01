Steve Morison reveals behind the scenes details which led to Kieffer Moore’s Cardiff departure

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed that Kieffer Moore handed in a transfer request on Sunday evening to force through a move to league rivals AFC Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old’s switch to the Cherries was confirmed on the evening of deadline day, with Wales Online reporting a fee of initially £3.5 million which could rise to £5 million with add-ons.

Moore scored 20 times in the Championship in his debut campaign last season and after strong performances at the European Championships for Wales, he saw a move to Premier League outfit Wolves fall through in the summer.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1) Kevin McNaughton Yes No

What followed was a less-than productive half-season which saw Moore find the back of the net just five times and his final appearance for the club ironically came against his new employers in late December, where the striker was forced off with an injury.

Cardiff wanted to desperately keep Moore past the 11pm deadline on Monday but despite being in a strong position in regards to his contract, a significant development that occurred following the Bluebirds’ 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest led to his eventual exit.

“After the game on Sunday, I actually left and had to come back to the stadium because there was movement,” Morison said, per Wales Online.

“We were still ‘No’, then obviously it got to yesterday and the final nail in the coffin was the transfer request.

“We needed to make a decision and we were always ready and waiting if something happened.

“We still didn’t want to sell him. We wanted him to turn his form around and be a part of what we’re doing.

“He had a contract next year and an option on him, so had him for a good bit of time.

“But he really wanted the move, effectively forced the move in the end with the transfer request. There’s no point keeping people who don’t want to be here.”

The Verdict

It will be disappointing for Cardiff fans to read that Moore forced through a move to the south coast but that is football nowadays.

Moore clearly wants to be in the Premier League as soon as possible and at the age of 29 he may not have many more chances left after having a whole career in the EFL and lower leagues.

In hindsight maybe the Bluebirds now should not have turned down the summer offer from Wolves but they weren’t to know that his form would dip dramatically.

They now need to look forward with the new options they have in Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu, coupled with the emerging talents of Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies – all who can make Moore’s departure a little easier.