Steve Morison outlines main Cardiff City summer transfer intention

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed his side will try and complete as many permanent signings as possible during the upcoming summer transfer window, speaking on Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast on BBC Sounds.

The Bluebirds are facing a considerable rebuild this summer with 10 first-teamers out of contract this term, including Marlon Pack and Alex Smithies who are both confirmed to be departing the Welsh capital when their deals expire.

On top of this, their five loanees have also returned to their respective parent clubs with no permanent option in place for any of the quintet, a real blow considering all of them have played a part in keeping the second-tier side afloat in the division.

Cody Drameh and Tommy Doyle have been particularly valuable to Morison’s side’s cause – but it’s currently unclear whether either of the pair will return to the Cardiff City Stadium again next season.

Either way, they look set to be working within a tight budget this summer considering their financial situation, even with prized asset Kieffer Moore being sold to AFC Bournemouth earlier this calendar year.

Despite this, Morison wants to bring in as many permanent additions as possible despite the loan market being at his disposal too as he spoke on Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast.

He said (via Wales Online): “We will try and do as many permanent transfers as we can, the majority will be free transfers.

“We will use the loan market to add those bits to it if we need it, because you can handpick that a bit more from what you can’t get, free transfer-wise.”

The Verdict:

Bringing in free agents will help the Bluebirds to build for the long term and this is exactly what they need – because if they fail to look at the bigger picture – then they will only continue their slide down the second tier.

Nottingham Forest may have been successful with their loanees this term – but their departures may cause instability at the City Ground this summer unless they can get permanent deals for two or three over the line.

Cardiff won’t want to fill voids like that next summer when they already face a big rebuild in the coming months, though they may need two or three loan players to arrive to help them remain financially stable and within the EFL’s rules.

These temporary players will also provide squad depth and that has been important for many teams at the higher end of the division in their quest to remain in the promotion mix. They may not be their immediate aim, but having this depth could allow them to record a better finish than they did this season.

Ideally though, they wouldn’t have more than three loanees because Morison seems to have prepared very well for the summer and if he can sell an ambitious vision to potential new signings, he could get quite a few free transfers over the line.