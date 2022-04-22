Steve Morison makes transfer admission over Cardiff City and Millwall’s Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace’s future may not lie with Millwall beyond this summer – but it doesn’t look like it will lie with Cardiff either, after boss Steve Morison told the BBC that he ‘doesn’t know where’ the news of any interest has emerged from.

The Bluebirds could certainly use someone like the 28-year-old in their side, with the club struggling to get going this season and so far sitting in 17th in the Championship.

They had a rocky start to the campaign that made it look as though a relegation might be on the cards. After parting ways with Mick McCarthy though, Steve Morison stepped into the breach and has steadied the ship. The side won’t be heading down to League One now this season and have actually looked a lot brighter since he made some transfer moves in the January window.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Cardiff City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 David Marshall Derby County Ipswich Town Hull City Queens Park Rangers

Now, the rumours are beginning to build over who the club could add in the summer window – and one name that has been linked is Jed Wallace.

It’s clear the player might not be at Millwall beyond this season – as much as they might like to keep the attacker, who has 17 goal contributions in 33 league games – but with his deal set to run out, that is not a guarantee. It has led to several other second tier sides, and some from abroad, eyeing moves for his services.

However, speaking about the reported interest today to the BBC, Steve Morison has rubbished the claims that they will move for him and whilst he admitted he is a fan of Wallace and would take him, he also added they couldn’t make an offer big enough for the 28-year-old.

Morison said: “I don’t even know where the putting two and two together has come from.

“I’d sign Jed Wallace in a heartbeat, but I’m sure Millwall don’t want to let him go and will do everything they can to keep him. There will always be an offer on the table for Jed, it’ll just be for a lot less than elsewhere.” The Verdict Jed Wallace does look as though he might not stay at Millwall beyond the summer considering all the apparent interest in him but if the Lions sneak into the play-offs or narrowly miss out, they could certainly try and convince him to stay to push on with them. Cardiff on the other hand have had a below-par season, at least in terms of what they would want to have got out of it. They’ve never looked like being near the promotion spots and will want to fare a lot better next season. A move down to the Bluebirds then wouldn’t make sense for Wallace, especially with teams like Nottingham Forest and Besiktas also linked. They both represent opportunities to potentially play in the Premier League and then in Europe and European competitions. Cardiff could only offer the chance to help them try and climb up the league next season. A deal is certainly possible with his contract set to run out but there will likely be plenty of teams queuing up to make him offers – and Morison is right in saying that Cardiff probably couldn’t compete with some of the bigger teams in the division for him.