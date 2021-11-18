Steve Morison makes plea to Cardiff City supporters ahead of Preston North End tie

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has asked fans to believe in what he and his coaching staff are trying to implement in the Welsh capital, requesting this trust as he spoke to the club’s media team ahead of this weekend’s tie against Preston North End.

After winning four points from a possible nine during his three-game caretaker spell in charge of the Bluebirds, managing to turn their fortunes around after seeing the side lose eight consecutive league games under predecessor Mick McCarthy, he was given the permanent gig until the end of the 2021/22 campaign last week.

Tasked with guiding the club to a ‘healthy’ league position, Morison has already endured two particular high points either side of a 1-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Looking doomed just after half-time in his first game in charge, going 3-0 down away at Stoke City and looking as though their previous losing run would be extended to nine, a miraculous five-minute comeback helped to secure a 3-3 draw in Staffordshire.

The Bluebirds may have been unable to utilise this momentum in their following game against QPR, but they showed great spirit to come from 1-0 down against Huddersfield Town to grab a late winner through Kieffer Moore in the third minute of stoppage time.

Appointing a popular figure in Mark Hudson to his coaching staff when he made his caretaker spell permanent, the 38-year-old will be desperate to build on his early work ahead of their next set of fixtures, starting with Preston on Saturday afternoon.

Sending a direct message to fans ahead of this clash with the Lilywhites in his pre-match press conference, he said: “The club have put their trust in me, and it’s up to me to repay that now.

“Our short-term goal is getting higher in the league, and we need to do that together as a group. It’s about getting the players and staff all going in the right direction.

“I aim for everyone to enjoy their work every single day, because that’s what it’s all about. Anything that we can do, we will try to; there won’t be a stone left unturned.

“I ask the fans to trust us, stay with us, and believe in what we’re trying to do.”

The Verdict:

Morison has already arguably done the hardest part of his job – and that was getting the Bluebirds out of the rut they found themselves in under former boss McCarthy – because they looked doomed until the 38-year-old came in.

On the other hand, there will now be higher expectations of the ex-Millwall forward after his fast start at the Cardiff City Stadium, something he will need to keep out of his mind if he wants to thrive because his mentality will reflect on his side.

Making Cardiff more attacking and allowing them to play with less fear, the second-tier side’s boss needs to retain his sense of fearlessness as they enter a busy winter period with no more international breaks on the horizon.

The fact they are yet to keep a clean sheet under him is something that needs to improve – and the appointment of a very experienced former defender in Hudson should help in that department as they look to retain their more attacking brand of football at the same time.

And as young coaches, they should be given the sufficient opportunity to stamp their authority on the team, so Morison has every right to ask for patience from the fans at this stage.