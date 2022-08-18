Steve Morison makes injury admission about Cardiff City man after club’s draw with West Brom

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has admitted that Jamilu Collins will need to be assessed after suffering an injury in last night’s clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Collins sustained an issue with his knee in the early stages of this aforementioned fixture.

Unable to continue, the left-back was replaced by Callum O’Dowda in the ninth minute at The Hawthorns.

Cardiff went on to secure a point in this clash as they produced an encouraging performance on their travels.

Sheyi Ojo fired narrowly wide in the first-half as both sides pushed for a goal.

Following the break, Ryan Allsop made a smart save to prevent Semi Ajayi scoring what would have been the winning goal for West Brom.

Having amassed seven points from their opening four league fixtures, Cardiff will be looking to secure a positive result in their showdown with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

After his side’s 0-0 draw with West Brom, Morison offered an injury update on Collins.

Speaking to Wales Online about the severity of the defender’s issue, Morison said: “We don’t know at the minute, in all honesty.

“He will be assessed in the coming days.

“With all the will in the world, let’s hope it is just that he’s in really bad pain at the minute and it’s not what we suspect it might be.

“I said to the lads at half-time, ‘If you’re going to put your bodies on the line for anyone, go and do it for him’, because he has been the best left-back in the league so far.”

The Verdict

Cardiff will be hoping that Collins’ injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he has produced a number of promising performances for the club during the current campaign.

Particularly impressive against Norwich City last month, the defender managed to make seven interceptions and six clearances in this particular fixture as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.19 in the Championship, Collins would certainly be a big miss for the Bluebirds if he is ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Set to take on the Robins this weekend, Cardiff may have to turn to Joel Bagan for inspiration in this fixture as he is a natural replacement for Collins.