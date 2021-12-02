Steve Morison makes honest transfer admission over Cardiff City talent

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has admitted that he expects clubs to be interested in Rubin Colwill in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old featured for the Bluebirds last season but he has really made his mark on the first-team in the current campaign, scoring four goals, including in the win at Luton last time out, in 18 appearances.

That has seen Colwill earn a place in the Welsh squad, with his stock continuing to rise.

And, speaking to the BBC, Morison feels interest is inevitable, although he’s convinced the club won’t cash in on the teenager in the New Year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if there were enquires for Colwill in January]. I’d be pleased, because that means we are doing something right. When was the last time we had interest in our academy boys?

“We’re talking about a player who is joint top goalscorer in the team playing week in week out and is a massive part of the football club. You would like to think that is not one we would be entertaining any time soon.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that some Cardiff fans will be concerned about losing Colwill in the transfer window, but, as Morison says, it’s actually a positive that they’re producing players that are attracting attention.

For Colwill, there wouldn’t be much to gain from leaving the club at this stage of his career, so Morison’s confidence in keeping the player seems justified.

Of course, we know anything can happen in football, but the focus for Colwill will be to keep playing and helping the team he supports.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.