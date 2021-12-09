Steve Morison makes contract admission involving Cardiff City players

Cardiff City head coach Steve Morison has admitted that renewing the contracts of players who could depart in the summer is the last thing on his mind as he tries to get the Bluebirds out of a relegation battle.

The Welsh outfit’s form since Morison became caretaker boss and then eventually the permanent replacement for Mick McCarthy, picking up 10 points out of a possible 21.

Cardiff remain in 21st position and five points clear of 22nd placed Peterborough after a defeat last weekend to Sheffield United and results need to pick up on a consistent basis to start climbing up the table.

Do you think you’re a massive Cardiff City fan? Try score 100% on this Bluebirds quiz

1 of 28 In what year were Cardiff City formed? 1897 1899 1901 1903

Other matters need to be addressed though as we get closer to the January transfer window and there are a number of Cardiff players whose deals are set to come to an end in June 2022.

Will Vaulks, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison and Joe Ralls are just some of a number of first-team regulars who are entering the last six months of their contracts but Morison has revealed no discussions have taken place yet due to the on-field situation.

“I haven’t had any conversations with the board about contracts,” Morison said in his pre-Birmingham press conference, per Wales Online (December 9, 3:32pm).

“It’s not top of the agenda at the moment because we need to concentrate on the games.

“I presume it will happen over the next few weeks because we are on Saturday to Saturday games, whereas it has been manic before that.

“It is like we’ve gone from 100mph to really, really slow. It becomes a long week. I’m sure we will have those conversations.”

The Verdict

Cardiff’s soon to be out of contract players will no doubt want closure by the time January comes around if they are going to be offered fresh terms or not.

By that time Scottish clubs or outfits from overseas can make pre-contract offers for these individuals and the likes of Vaulks might be of interest to the Old Firm of Rangers and Celtic – especially as he’s played in the nation before.

If they do want to remain at the Bluebirds then no doubt they’re currently playing for their futures with nothing decided on anyone just yet.

But the club cannot wait too long to sort this situation out as it could prove to have a detrimental effect on the team when it’s all said and done in terms of players potentially losing focus.