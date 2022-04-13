Steve Morison makes Cardiff City transfer strategy admission involving relegation

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has admitted that the Bluebirds securing their Championship safety has been a huge help to him in devising his summer transfer strategy, speaking to talkSPORT.

They looked set to be safe for quite some time following an upturn in their form in the latter stages of January, with their five winter loanee recruits all making a good impact in the Welsh capital as they continued to move away from the relegation zone.

However, they mathematically secured their place in the second tier for next season last weekend when they beat strugglers Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with goals from Alfie Doughty and Will Vaulks turning it around for the visitors in the second half.

This can enable the club to build for the summer, with the second-tier side’s manager clearly needing replacements to come in for the five temporary players who look set to head back to their respective parent outfits at the end of this term.

It could be quite a frustrating summer with Morison’s transfer budget likely to be limited once again, a situation he is likely to be in for the foreseeable future with chairman Mehmet Dalman painting a gloomy picture of the club’s finances last October.

But the fact the former finally knows for certain which league his side will be in next season is a relief for him, as he explained when speaking to talkSPORT.

He said (via Wales Online): “You’re planning for next season to be in the Championship, but ultimately you might not be.

“But now you can go full steam ahead because you know you’re going to be in the Championship.

“So your conversations now are, right, now you are signing Championship players, or players from abroad, or players who are just dropping down from the Premier League, or loan players from the Premier League.

“You know where you are. It makes that process a heck of a lot easier.”

The Verdict:

The game completely changes if they went down to League One because finances would be even tighter than they are right now, so it’s good they know which division they will be competing in for certain next term and that should help the board to set out what Morison can spend imminently if they haven’t done so already.

Being well-prepared will be key for Cardiff this summer because they will need to be especially smart with the limited funds they will have, so recruiting free agents ahead of other sides will be important.

This recruitment could provide them with the platform to have a much more successful campaign during 2022/23 – but if they get it wrong – they could be fighting at the wrong end of the table once more.

There can’t exactly be top-tier ambitions now because of the financial situation they find themselves in – but they would have been hoping to have a much more successful season than they have done.

The one good thing that has come from this campaign, however, is the fact the likes of Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and other youngsters have stepped up to the plate to show their worth, something that will help to limit the number of players they need to bring in during the next window.