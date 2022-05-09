Steve Morison makes Cardiff City transfer revelation on potential summer signing

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed he has been tracking a potential summer signing since February, making this transfer admission to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds were given plenty of time to plan for the summer after managing to steer themselves away from the relegation zone this calendar year, having more than enough breathing space to plan for life in the second tier once more over the last couple of months.

And with their survival officially being confirmed in the early stages of April, they have been able to fully ramp up their preparations for around a month now and that could pay dividends for next season with several first-teamers out of contract.

10 senior players’ deals are set to expire this summer and with Alex Smithies and Marlon Pack’s departures already confirmed, it would be no surprise to see more players follow them through the exit door in the coming days and weeks.

As well as this, all five of their loanees in Alfie Doughty, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh, Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu are due to return to their respective parent clubs and this will leave the second-tier side with considerable gaps in their senior squad.

However, Cardiff boss Morison has offered a reassuring message to supporters, saying he is already close to one signing who he has tracked for a while.

He said: “It’s a process that we’ve been planning for a long time, for example one of the players we’re not far away from signing, we did our first report on him way back in February.

“This process isn’t just me picking players I want, which has happened previously at this football club. This isn’t the manager just going around and picking players he wants.

“There’s a process, we have a recruitment team, we highlight positions, we highlight attributes, we highlight characteristics that we want and then we look at the market that we can look in and then plan accordingly on the back of that.”

The Verdict:

This is a promising sign for a side that desperately need to rebuild on a tight budget and with these two factors in mind, preparation simply had to start a number of months ago regardless of which division they were in next season.

Although it would have been hard to judge which players they needed to bring in months ago because of this uncertainty with which division they would be competing in, they needed to have separate plans to deal with both.

It’s not as if they can afford to spend millions on one player considering the financial situation they find themselves in, so making sure they are fully prepared for the free-agent and loan markets this summer could be crucial.

Not everything will go to plan for the Bluebirds this summer, especially under a manager who’s still pretty new to the game, but having backup plans in place will help to mitigate the effects of any unexpected events.

And considering the amount of detail that has gone into their planning, they will probably have quite a few backup targets on their radar if they fail to get their first-choice options, with plenty of players to bring in between now and the start of pre-season.