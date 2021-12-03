Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has admitted that he is currently not looking at ways of bolstering his squad in the January transfer window.

Morison was handed over the reins at the Welsh club last month after guiding the Bluebirds to some positive results during his interim spell in charge.

Since being appointed on a short-term deal, the Cardiff boss has led his side to two victories in their last three Championship games.

Goals from Rubin Colwill and Sean Morrison allowed the Bluebirds to seal a 2-1 win over Luton Town last weekend.

Set to face Sheffield United tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Cardiff are able to produce another promising display in this fixture.

Currently 20th in the Championship, the Bluebirds could move above Hull City and Bristol City in the league standings if they seal all three points in their showdown with the Blades at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Making reference to his plans for January, Morison has admitted that he has yet to have any discussions with the club’s hierarchy over potential moves during this window whilst he has also suggested that he is happy with the strength of his current squad.

Speaking to Wales Online, the Bluebirds boss said: “Those conversations [about transfers] have not happened yet.

“I don’t know when they’ll happen.

“It’s not a conversation we’re overly worried about right now because we think we’ve got enough good people in the building when everyone’s at it.”

The Verdict

Although Morison’s current stance on transfers is clear, he may opt to change his mind if Cardiff are unable to pick up points on a regular basis over the Christmas period.

The Bluebirds will need to be at their very best tomorrow when they face the Blades as Paul Heckingbottom’s side have kept three clean-sheets in their last three league games.

Providing that Cardiff are able to overcome the threat that United are set to pose this weekend, they may be able to push on under the guidance of their new manager.

However, a failure to maintain their consistency at this level could result in the Bluebirds being dragged into a relegation battle next year by the likes of Peterborough United and Barnsley.