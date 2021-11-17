Steve Morison makes Cardiff City transfer admission over Ryan Wintle and Max Watters

New Cardiff City head coach Steve Morison has revealed he won’t hesitate to recall Ryan Wintle and Max Watters from the loan spells in January should he decide they fit into his plans going forward.

Both players headed out of the Bluebirds temporarily during the summer transfer window on season-long deals to Blackpool and Milton Keynes Dons respectively and have found some very good form.

Wintle was a summer addition from League One outfit Crewe Alexandra and even made his debut against Barnsley on the opening day of the season, but then-manager Mick McCarthy decided to send him to the Seasiders for regular minutes.

The 24-year-old has done just that by starting in every single league match since the deal went through, playing a part in the Lancashire side’s rise up the table and Watters has had similar success at Stadium MK.

22-year-old Watters was barely offered an opportunity since his January acquisition from Crawley Town, prompting for the Dons to move for his services.

After returning from an injury, Watters has been in good form for Liam Manning’s side, scoring six goals in 12 appearances in all competitions, with Cardiff fans hoping that he may return to the Welsh capital at the start of 2022 to give Morison another option at the top end of the pitch.

When questioned on what he plans to do with the pair when January arrives, Morison has kept an open mind and hasn’t ruled out the thought of both being a part of his plans going forward.

“They can all come back in January,” Morison said of his loanees, per Wales Online.

“If Ryan Wintle is someone who is going to come back and play then there is an option for that.

“If he’s not going to play every week, from a football club point of view, him staying there and having 44 or 46 games under his belt for Blackpool, when he comes back at the start of next season he is worth so much more to us.

“He has come in with no Championship experience and then you’re getting an experienced Championship midfielder who is like a new signing.

“Max, I went to watch him on Saturday, for MK Dons against Cambridge. He was excellent.

“But again, he has had a good little run of games, so lets keep monitoring him to see how he does over the period.”

The Verdict

With Cardiff’s squad not looking too healthy right now, Watters and Wintle are two players that could really come in and bolster the competition.

Due to his time managing the Bluebirds’ under-23’s team, Morison is always going to favour young and hungry players and we’ve already seen the likes of Isaak Davies come in and make an impact.

We still don’t know if Watters will be able to handle the step up to the Championship but with Wintle he is performing week in, week out in a good Blackpool team and it seems silly of Cardiff to continue to strengthen a league rival beyond the turn of the year.

And with funds tight at the club Morison needs to make the most of what he has and adding Wintle and Watters to that squad could be a no-brainer.