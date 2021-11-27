Steve Morison makes Cardiff City relegation claim

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison believes his side are ‘too good’ to go down to League One despite their current position in the league table, speaking to Wales Online ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Luton Town.

The Bluebirds currently sit in 20th position and just three points above the relegation zone as things stand – and could end up in the bottom three by 5pm today if they lose and fellow strugglers Reading and Peterborough United win their respective ties.

Seemingly on the way up after their victory at Preston North End last weekend, their midweek home loss against Hull City has slightly changed the atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium with the Tigers jumping above Morison’s men and temporarily dragging them back down towards the drop zone.

The 38-year-old had been on a reasonably impressive run before that tie against Grant McCann’s men, going unbeaten in three of his first four games in charge as manager prior to midweek and giving the second-tier outfit a new lease of life after suffering under ex-boss Mick McCarthy earlier in the campaign.

That may not seem like the most impressive start to outsiders, but they had lost eight consecutive league matches under his predecessor before he took charge and will now be hoping to get them back on track at Kenilworth Road today.

His side may only be just above the dotted line after enduring a torrid 2021/22 campaign thus far – but Morison believes they have too much quality to get sucked into the third tier.

Speaking to Wales Online (11:30am), he said: “I wholeheartedly believe we won’t get relegated. We are too good for that, we will be OK.

“If you don’t believe that, what’s the point in doing it?

“We can’t live our lives thinking the worst. We have got to be positive, not reactive.

“We have got to be positive and going in the same direction.

“We need everyone to be together.”

The Verdict:

Morison probably strikes the right tone here because his players need confidence more than anything right now after suffering such a big setback in midweek.

They may have already lost under the 38-year-old when they played Queens Park Rangers in his second fixture – but that was against an opposition that are expected to be in the top six and the Bluebirds had staged a brilliant comeback in the previous game against Stoke.

Although Hull had already won their previous two games coming into Wednesday evening’s match, Cardiff’s second-half comeback against Preston last weekend was expected to give them momentum too.

Unfortunately, they were undone with something as simple as a corner-kick routine, and they will need to stand up and be counted today at a small ground with fans close to the pitch. This is why Morison needs to give them this confidence – because they will disintegrate otherwise.

However, they can’t be too complacent despite seeing the likes of Barnsley, Peterborough United and Derby County struggle. They need to earn their ticket out of this relegation scrap on merit, starting with a tough tie against Nathan Jones’ men this afternoon.