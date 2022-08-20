Steve Morison makes Callum O’Dowda admission as Cardiff prepare for Bristol City clash

Cardiff City manager manager Steve Morison has admitted that winger Callum O’Dowda will have a point to prove when he faces former club Bristol City on Sunday.

O’Dowda spent the last six years of his career with the Robins, making 176 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring ten goals.

But with his contract at Ashton Gate expiring at the end of last season, O’Dowda elected to head for pastures new this summer, joining Bristol City’s Severnside rivals Cardiff on a three-year deal.

The winger has enjoyed a productive start to life with the Bluebirds, scoring once and providing two assists in his first four league games for the club.

With a trip back to Bristol City now on the agenda for Cardiff on Sunday, it seems that Morison is expecting O’Dowda to be capable of making an impact against his old club.

Asked if O’Dowda has a point to prove when he faces Bristol City on Sunday, the Cardiff boss was quoted by Bristol Live as saying: “Yeah, most probably. You can see why there were 10 or 12 teams after him in the summer. If you get him right and play him in the right areas, he is excellent.

“He did a job for us at left-back, but he doesn’t have to worry about being pushed to left-back or wing-back, that won’t be happening, because you can see the damage that he can do at the other end of the pitch.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to going back. It’s just about him dealing with the occasion.”

You do get the feeling that O’Dowda will indeed be keen to make a point at Bristol City on Sunday.

Despite the fact he played for the Robins for so long, the winger was never the most revered of players among the fanbase at Ashton Gate.

As a result, it would make sense for him to want to give those fans a reminder of his ability, which would surely be satisfying for the winer, especially with the spice of the rivalry he will be playing in.

Indeed, given how well he has started life at Cardiff as well, O’Dowda may feel confident of making that sort of impact on Sunday afternoon.