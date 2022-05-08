Steve Morison makes admission as Cardiff City seek Leeds United transfer agreement

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed he has been asking Cody Drameh to stay at the club, even if a summer move does seem unlikely.

The right-back joined the Welsh outfit on loan from Leeds United in the January window and he has made an instant impact, starring for the Bluebirds and instantly becoming a fans favourite due to his performances.

That prompted the support to call for Drameh to stay as Cardiff ended the season with a win at Derby yesterday, and Morison confirmed to Wales Online that he’s been on at the youngster to try and convince him to return next season

“Trust me, I have asked him to stay!”

It seems highly likely that the 20-year-old will remain at Elland Road next season, with the Whites lacking natural cover behind first-choice Luke Ayling following a serious injury to Stuart Dallas.

Plus, Jesse Marsch’s side are still battling to stay in the top-flight, with defeat at Arsenal this afternoon seeing Leeds slip into the bottom three with three games to play.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

You can’t imagine that Leeds will be willing to let Drameh go out on loan again because they lack depth at right-back and there’s every chance that he would be in the XI for the final games of the season if he was still at the club.

So, some at the club may view it as a mistake to have let the player join Cardiff, even if it’s clearly helped him develop.

For Cardiff, they will have to look elsewhere, although they will surely appreciate the way Drameh has taken to the club after linking up with them in January.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.