Steve Morison issues demand to Cardiff City fans after Hull City defeat

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison believes his side will need their fans’ backing if they want to get out of their relegation scrap, speaking to Wales Online after yesterday evening’s 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Hull City.

These comments come after sections of the Bluebirds’ faithful booed their team off both at the interval and full-time as they were unable to fight back against Grant McCann’s Tigers, as new boss Morison suffered the first real setback of his managerial tenure.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s close-range header in the 15th minute from a well-worked corner routine proved in last night’s clash, with Hull duo Jacob Greaves and Nathan Baxter both putting in a monumental shift at the back to secure all three points for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Quiz: 30 questions about Cardiff City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Kieffer Moore born? 1990 1991 1992 1993

After seeing the Welsh side’s manager go unbeaten in three of his opening four games prior to this tie, staging a colossal comeback to draw 3-3 with Stoke City and winning against Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, home supporters would have been expecting a win at the Cardiff City Stadium despite the Tigers winning consecutive games at the expense of Barnsley and Birmingham City before last night’s meeting.

Because of this, their defeat was a particularly hard pill to swallow for Bluebirds fans who have seen their team underperform for the majority of the season before the 38-year-old took charge.

Morison spoke out about these jeers from parts of the home crowd after the match, admitting he didn’t understand why they were boos and stressing the negative effect it has on the players.

He said to Wales Online: “I don’t really understand it (the jeers), if I’m honest.

“It must be down to the fact of where we are in the league, because we had back-to-back wins.

“All I ask is, if we are going to get out of this, it is going to take absolutely everybody. Everyone who works at the football club and every fan who comes through the door and watches.

“You see the difference in performance when the fans get up and get right behind us and try and suck the ball towards the goal with their energy and their noise.

“Unfortunately when it goes the other way and we get the negative reaction, it has the opposite effect.

“So, I’d ask, if we are going to get out of this, we need them to be right behind us.

“Like the Huddersfield game, we were losing and they were with us all the way and it was arguably not too dissimilar a performance.”

The Verdict:

In fairness to those that did boo, the football on offer from Cardiff earlier in the season under ex-manager Mick McCarthy was nowhere near good enough considering the calibre of players they have in their ranks.

This might be why this anger has spilt over into last night, especially against a team they would fancy their chances against.

Hull have been impressive in recent games, but against a side that are still around the relegation zone, the Bluebirds will see last night as a major missed opportunity after starting well under their young boss, with the club’s atmosphere seemingly getting a lot better since he took charge.

Morison will now have the unenviable task of picking his players up ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash with Luton Town, a game that will need to be managed carefully if they want to avoid another defeat.

Playing freely with attacking intent will help to keep supporters onside, but they can’t be too open against the Hatters who will make them pay at Kenilworth Road if holes start to appear in their defence.