Steve Morison issues clear message regarding his Cardiff City future

Cardiff City have struggled to get going this season but suffered an upturn in fortune when Steve Morison took over from Mick McCarthy – and after picking up more points since his introduction and looking sharper, the new Bluebirds boss has told BBC Sport he feels he has ‘proved himself’ at the club.

The Championship outfit originally looked decent under former Ipswich boss McCarthy but when this season began, it all fell apart. The side sunk like a stone and ended up fighting near the relegation places. It ultimately cost McCarthy his job and Morison was duly brought in for the interim.

The former player stepped in and began to pick up points, so he was eventually appointed as the manager until the end of the current campaign. Now, with the side picking up more points and looking especially sharp in the last few weeks since he has had the chance to sort out his squad in January, he has told BBC Sport he feels he should have the job beyond summer.

Speaking about the role, he said when asked about if he should get his deal extended: “Yeah I don’t see why not?

“I think I’ve proved myself there, I’ve done exactly what I told the board I would do within that window.

“So there’s no lies, there’s no hidden agenda for me. It’s out there in black and white.”

Morison has certainly done well in securing some decent signings, with both Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu coming in towards the back end of the window. Both have begun to score for the side already and he’s also managed to put some distance between the Bluebirds and the drop zone.

They’re still lingering near the bottom of the table but it isn’t as ominous as it once was – and the owners will certainly have a decision to make over summer.

The Verdict

Steve Morison has worked hard and made his case for the Cardiff job beyond this year and you’d have to think it would be hard to not give him the role considering what he has done for them so far.

Yes, he hasn’t managed to force his way higher up the table and the club’s owners would no doubt want to be thinking of a play-off place in the long run. To that end, Morison hasn’t been able to take his side any higher up the division but considering the situation they were in, he has been a more than adept manager for them.

The situation he inherited from Mick McCarthy was not great and to take them away from the relegation places and put some light between them and the likes of Peterborough and Derby is good work. He’s also recruited well and has pulled off some good results during his tenure.

It would be harsh to see Morison relieved of his duties at the end of the year after the work he has put in and the relative success he has had – so he should surely be offered fresh terms at the end of the season.