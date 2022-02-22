Steve Morison gives update on Cardiff City’s contract talks with players

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison refused to go into detail on the contract situations of multiple players at the club.

Morison, who took over on a short-term basis earlier in the season, has claimed he does not want to discuss players’ contracts until the club has appointed a manager for next season.

Morison’s contract runs out at the end of the season having only taken over in November, and it remains unclear who will be in charge of the side next season.

There are several Cardiff players whose contracts run out in the Summer, but Morison believes it should be up to the next permanent manager to decide on their futures.

“There are no contract talks or anything until a manager is in place, because that’s just not fair,” said Morison, via Wales Online.

“It’s not right for me to make a contract decision on a player if it’s not going to be me in charge.

“Someone else might want that player and that might be their argument. Until something happens with myself then I can’t see anything happening just yet.

“It’s more of a club decision, to be honest.”

Morison revealed that he has had discussions with the board but that there is nothing concrete to report yet.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Cardiff City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Nicky Maynard? Yes No

The 38-year old has insisted that the club needs to focus on its survival in the division first before jumping into talks over anything.

“From the club’s point of view, we have had conversations but they are all hypothetical and not set in stone,” added Morison.

“No one has come knocking on my door and asking about contracts, because everyone knows we are right in the middle of a fight we need to get out of. Once that happens I’m sure things will escalate a bit more.

“I’m sure if I signed a contract tomorrow then those conversations would happen even quicker.

“But that’s just where we are at the minute. It’s not a conversation I can overly have with the players.”

Morison has seen the club to 19th in the Championship, with a 15-point gap to 22nd place Derby County.

Up next for Cardiff is a trip to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

With 14 games remaining, and a 15-point gap to the relegation zone, Cardiff are close to securing their Championship future.

Once the club feels comfortable they are safe from the bottom three, they should immediately turn their focus to what will happen next season.

Morison could be in line to keep his position, having steered the club clear of a relegation scrap.

But whatever they decide, they cannot leave it too late as some of these players may decide to leave the club before a new manager is appointed.