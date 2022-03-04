Steve Morison gives update on Cardiff City contracts situation

Steve Morison has confirmed that Cardiff City are looking to renew multiple contracts at the club.

The club extended Morison’s contract until the end of the next season, which has allowed him to start planning for the future.

The contract extension of Isaak Davies is seemingly just a matter of time as it has been reported that the youngster is in advanced talks with the club’s hierarchy over a new deal.

But that isn’t the only player whose deal the Bluebirds are hoping to extend.

Morison was coy in his response, but did confirm the club is looking to secure the futures of several other players.

“Ultimately, we’ve still got to win games of football, no one wants to lose no matter where you are,” said Morison, via Wales Online.

“That’s going to be our main focus. Let’s just carry on what we’re doing, because we are doing a really good job and we enjoy winning games of football.

“Outside of that, we are planning on the future, hence Isaak Davies’ contract, other ones are in the pipeline.

“Then we start putting down and nailing down other areas of recruitment. It’s exciting times and it’s something we need to get right.”

Morison has helped steer the club out of a relegation battle following the poor run of form that saw Mick McCarthy sacked at the start of the season.

His contract was extended until the Summer of 2023 this week.

Cardiff are currently 18th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

This is the right step for the club to make now.

Extended Morison’s contract should have been the start of a lot of negotiations so it is good that the club is taking these steps.

Re-signing Davies on a longer deal is another shrewd move as it should deter any clubs from attempting to capture his signature in the Summer.

This news should bring stability to the side now that the future of several players should now no longer be so up in the air.