Steve Morison discusses issue Cardiff still need to solve despite win at Preston

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison was delighted with his players reaction after coming from behind to beat Preston at Deepdale on Saturday, but admits his side need to start games in a stronger fashion.

It’s back to back wins for Cardiff under Morison with the team showing character again here to overturn Preston’s lead.

Cardiff got off to a slow start as they went behind with just two minutes on the clock as Sean Maguire scrambled a loose ball over the line.

Preston dominated the first half but couldn’t get a second goal leaving Cardiff to breath a sigh of relief going into half time.

Cardiff equalised shortly into the second half as Mark McGuinness headed his first for the club before James Collins scored what proved to be the winner 15 minutes later, heading home from a Ryan Giles corner.

It left Steve Morison very pleased, as he told club media: “We made a couple of changes, and in the second half the boys were excellent. It was really good, and they carried out what we asked them to do.

“You have to enjoy those moments, and obviously you can enjoy it far more when you’re winning. The fans were fantastic: the fans feed off the players and the players feed off the fans, so it’s a collective effort.”

Despite the win, Morison was quick to point out a key issue that has plagued his side in recent weeks, as he added: “We need to stop starting games like that – we can’t be waiting for 45 minutes and going a goal behind.

“We’ll assess the game back, and look at the catalyst for us not starting well. We’ve got lots to learn, but we’ve won the game and ultimately our second half performance deserved more than two goals.”

Morison’s side are next in action when they host Hull City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

The win moves Cardiff up to 19th, putting a four point gap between themselves and the bottom three which in the short term will help Morison.

The remit will be to get Cardiff as far away from the relegation zone as possible before Morison can really stamp his authority on the team.

Performances have improved ten fold under Morison compared to the previous regime and that will continue for as long as Cardiff keep getting results, allowing Morison time to instil his philosophy into this side.

Even so, it will be important they do start games in a better fashion, otherwise games are going to be difficult for them, than they perhaps need them to be.