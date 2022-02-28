Steve Morison reveals details of talks with Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan

Cardiff City head coach Steve Morison has admitted to having regular positive dialogue with Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan – but no talks have happened regarding his future at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

Tan has been in control of the Welsh side since 2010 and has partaken in some controversial moments such as turning the club’s home colours red and changing the club badge at the same time.

The Malaysian has taken a back seat view in recent years though, leaving the running of the club to chairman Mehmet Dalman whilst he pulls the strings financially but he still has a major say on who leaves the Bluebirds and who arrives.

He appointed Morison to be the permanent successor to Mick McCarthy after an impressive stint as caretaker boss, and the former striker has done enough to guide Cardiff away from any immediate relegation danger.

And whilst no conversations have come regarding the extension of his contract just yet, Morison has revealed that Tan is very happy with how things are going with him in charge.

“He has been really enjoying it and has been really positive even after the two losses as well,” Morison said, per Wales Online.

“He has seen the improvement and how well we have done. It’s great he can see the improvement in wins and defeats.

“The conversations have been as they were (in January). There are a few people between me and him who have to come together and make a decision on my future, that’ll be up to them.

“He has been great since I came in. I will have a chat with him this afternoon as normal and then again tomorrow.”

The Verdict

With Tan’s assistance, Morison was able to bring in five new recruits on loan in January and they seem to have made Cardiff City a better team.

The Bluebirds won four of their last six matches before back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Fulham, but that run means that Cardiff should now really be safe from the threat of relegation now.

Despite his shortcomings in certain situations, Tan has continued to be the benefactor of the club and he signed off on some key deals last month.

Many Cardiff fans may still not like him but he seems to be around for the long-haul as he nears the 12-year mark as owner – Morison clearly trusts Tan and it looks like the trust is a mutual one.