Steve Morison delivers verdict on his Cardiff City future

Cardiff City caretaker manager Steve Morison has admitted he has loved the experience of taking charge of the Bluebirds in the last three games, but also revealed he’s unsure whether he will be in charge after the international break as he spoke to the Yorkshire Post.

Although winning four points from a possible nine doesn’t sound like a tally that will put the 38-year-old in contention to win the job, the second-tier side had lost their last eight league games under former boss Mick McCarthy, scoring just once and conceding 19 during this torrid period.

Bearing that in mind, one win, one draw and one loss from three games is an achievement the former Millwall striker can be proud of, with this being his first taste of senior management in the Championship.

He got off to the worst possible start to his temporary reign as well, going 3-0 down just after half-time away at Stoke City, but his side showed immense character to score three goals in five minutes and rescue a point from Staffordshire to halt their losing run.

A 1-0 home loss to QPR in midweek looked to have undone that hard work, but Kieffer Moore’s stoppage-time header secured three points in a narrow 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, helping to drag the Bluebirds away from the relegation zone and give caretaker boss Morison a much-needed victory.

With the Championship outfit’s managerial search ongoing though, it’s currently unclear who will be in charge when they face Preston North End after the international break.

Speaking on this subject, Morison said: “Your guess is as good as mine (if he would continue as boss).

“We’ll just have to watch this space.

“Ultimately, you’re only as good as your last game. I’ve loved it.

“It’s been a great experience. It’s a job I’ve thoroughly enjoyed doing over the past few weeks.”

The Verdict:

The Cardiff board have a major decision to make – and it’s one they need to make before the end of the international break.

This week will be a crucial time for the Bluebirds to either work with Morison on a permanent basis or get to grips with a new manager’s system and style before the busy festive period comes around, so carrying on with the former in temporary charge without any certainty would make little sense.

His inexperience could count against him when a decision is finally made on the club’s new permanent boss – but the fact he’s managed to turn things around so quickly with a draw and a win in his three fixtures in charge should place him on the side’s shortlist.

Many people would argue the need to see more of the 38-year-old over a longer period of time before making a more accurate judgement on him – and that’s true – but this international interval and a clear two weeks of training makes it important that a decision is made.

Uncertainty off the pitch will only go on to adversely affect performances on it, making this period the most important in Cardiff’s season. The importance of this decision cannot be understated – and fans of the Welsh side will be hoping the board make the right one. A wrong one could put them in serious trouble.