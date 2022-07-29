Steve Morison delivers Norwich City verdict ahead of Cardiff City meeting

Steve Morison is hoping that his Cardiff City side can have a much more successful season this year after finishing 18th in the table last year.

The Bluebirds have made a massive number of signings this summer and will be hoping their fortunes can change.

However, Morison’s side have a tough start to the new campaign this weekend as they prepare to welcome newly relegated side Norwich City, who are favourites for promotion.

The manager is aware of the test his team face this weekend against the team he used to play for, but he has faith in his side’s abilities too, as he told Norfolk Live: “They are always up there. They go up and they go down.

“They do that because they are a top, top [Championship] team. They don’t go and do what other teams do when they get to the Premier League and go and spend loads of money, they stay sustainable. I expect them to be a top, top team this year.

“But it doesn’t take away from what we want to do. We are confident with what we are doing that we can play the way we want against anyone.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubt that this is a tough start for the Bluebirds this weekend. However, there are a number of strong teams in this league and if Cardiff are wanting to push up the league it will require them to get results against a number of good sides.

It will be interesting to see how Morison’s side shape up given the number of new recruits in his team and whether they will gel together seamlessly.

The manager clearly believes in his project although if his side don’t get a result against the Canaries at the weekend, it doesn’t have to be an immediate cause for concern.