Steve Morison confirms significant Cardiff City transfer update

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has confirmed that the club have already agreed to sign a few players as he prepares for a major summer overhaul.

The former academy coach is preparing for his first full season in charge next time around and he has made no secret of the fact that he will be making major changes in the coming months.

Part of that is due to the large number of first-team players who are out of contract, but that will mean a lot of new arrivals are required.

And, the Bluebirds are making progress on that front, as Morison explained to the BBC that talks are underway with targets, whilst he also revealed that some new additions have been secured.

“We are really close and we have done a few already, so there will be people coming in. The players yesterday, both are playing abroad at the minute. Both fit the bill of what we want.”

The Bluebirds, who have lost their last four games, are back in action when they take on Birmingham City at home tomorrow.

The verdict

This is encouraging news for Cardiff as we know there is going to be a high turnover of players this summer and ideally the manager will be working with them as soon as possible.

So, to have a few deals wrapped up is a positive and it shows that there are players out there who want to be part of what Morison is trying to build.

It will be interesting to see who they are, and you would expect further developments to come out when the season has finished.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.